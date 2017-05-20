Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ORONO

Orono, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 Street Improvements

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the Interim City Administrator, City of Orono, 2750 Kelly Pkwy, P.O. Box 66, Orono, MN 55356 until 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately:

FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION 5125 SY

MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE 1490 SY

BITUMINOUS NON-WEAR 660 TON

BITUMINOUS WEAR 700 TON

CONCRETE CURB & GUTTER 800 LF

PARKING LOT STRIPING 150 LF

together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications.

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by September 14, 2017.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax or email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #5139970 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $20.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $100.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check to payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 2638 Shadow Lane, Suite 200, Chaska, MN, 55318, (952) 448-8838, fax (952) 448-8805

BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Orono shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Dated: April 24, 2017

/s/ Doug Reeder

Interim City Administrator

Published in

The Pioneer

May 20, 27, 2017

690267

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/05/690267-1.pdf