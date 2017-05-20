John L. Richardt, 69

John L. Richardt, age 69, passed away May 13, 2017 from complications of COPD.

Born in Rochester, Minnesota, December 2, 1947. Graduated from John Marshall High School and attended Rochester Jr. College. Moved to Lake Minnetonka area in 1972. In 1978, moved to a hobby farm in Minnetrista and raised cows, pigs and chickens. His career for 40+ years was as a commercial roofer/ foreman.

Preceded in death by parents, Leslie (Pat) Elizabeth (Smith) and brother, Jerry.

Survived by his loving wife, Darlene (Ingersoll) Richardt of almost 50 years; children, Dennis (Kristi) Richardt, Christine Richardt, Becky (BJ) Richardt, and Adam Richardt; grandchildren, Jessica, Joey, Jack, Jordan, Bryce, and A.J. Richardt; brothers, Jim Richardt, Steve (Sue) Richardt, and Craig Richardt; brothers-in-law, Dale (Joni) Ingersoll and Douglas (Marsha) Ingersoll; many other family members and friends.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities, motorcycling, boating, fishing, water skiing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping, gardening, and tinkering with his beloved ’51 Power Wagon. He will be greatly missed but no longer be suffering.

Memorial service, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd., Mound (952) 472-1284. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Reception following, memorials preferred.

