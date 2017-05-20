Letter to the Editor: Xcel, state regulators have cozy arrangement

To the editor,

The recent settlement between Xcel and the Minnesota Public Utility Commission (PUC) continue the trend for annual rate increases. A four year rate hike was allowed for 10.6 percent. Some of this you already have been paying as Xcel can impose an interim rate hike before the PUC’s final approval. A variety of rates went up for commercial uses of around 7 percent. The consumer will pay for this as well. In addition, the settlement also raises street lighting 13.1 percent.

All this follows a five year period of previous increases. Xcel stated these increases were for poles and lines – the core of their delivery system. But we aren’t finished.

As a bonus to the consumer, these increases do not include the cost of power from solar gardens and wind farms. Those negotiations are pending, requiring further approval by the PUC. So we can expect rate increases for the foreseeable future. In a lesson for “unintended consequences,” part of the increase is to recover a loss of $60 million for Xcel. All the energy saving measures going on in homes and businesses have decreased the demand for power. The result is – no matter your energy efficiency – you are going to pay for it with a higher cost per kilowatt. A very cozy business arrangement.

As we are a nation enamored with renewables and saving the planet, I bring news of Europe. Three extensive studies of EU nations show an abysmal performance record for renewables. EU members have had a head start with this. While spending over a $1 trillion in recent years to generate 1000 gigawatts, renewable sources accounted for 216 gigawatts. The efficiency is woefully lacking. Germany still gets 42 percent of its power from coal. Wind and solar cost $5 billion per gigawatt while natural gas costs $1 billion.

These developments should be analyzed if we are to avoid their mistakes. EU energy providers now realize the damage erratic sources of power – wind and solar – do the electrical grid. China and India have already figured this out. Grid managers can control production to supply demand easily with fossil fuels. With wind and solar – its whatever nature provides. There are useful purposes for renewables. But any attempt to replace fossil fuels does not seem to be economically and demand capable.

Undoubtedly we are going to see renewable sources continue their growth in the US. There is too much money and politics to curtail it.

While many are euphoric, others take issue with zoning and loss of farmland. So until a more analytical approach is made, we will continue our questionable pursuit and pay more for the privilege.

Joseph Polunc

Cologne