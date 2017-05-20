Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SPRING PARK

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that the Spring Park City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter at City Hall, 4349 Warren Avenue, Spring Park, MN for the purposes of considering a new alcoholic beverage license for Back Channel Brewery.

The small brewer off-sale and tap room on-sale license would allow for a Brewery with Taproom at the property located at 4787 Shoreline Drive. All oral and written comments for and against the proposed alcoholic beverage license will be heard at the above time and place.

City of Spring Park

Theresa Schyma

City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

May 20, 2017

