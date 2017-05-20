School board, staff and students celebrate new performing arts and activities centers

School board members and Superintendent Kevin Borg participate in a ceremonial ground breaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction on new performing arts and activities centers at Mound Westonka High School. The projects were approved by a 2 to 1 margin in a referendum vote last May. (Nicole Brodzik/ The Laker).

By Nicole Brodzik

As the school year winds down, excitement around the Westonka School District is ramping up.

The Westonka School Board celebrated the start of construction on the performing arts and activities centers at a ground breaking ceremony on May 15. The approximately $22 million project was voted on by the public last May, winning 2-1 approval in the referendum vote.

Board members, school staffs, students and community members got a sneak peak at the engineers renditions of the new buildings during a half hour presentation.

The performing arts center will feature a lobby, green room, scene shop, stage, auditorium, multiple storage units, full catwalk system in balcony and gallery out with windows facing parking lot. The auditorium will seat 611 and has LED lights all up and down the walls that can be controlled by the lighting booth to enhance performances. In front of the auditorium will be a hallway where student and community art can be featured and seen from outside the building.

“We wanted really great acoustics,” Superintendent Kevin Borg said. “We wanted out kids to sound the way they truly sound, which is awesome. We want that to truly be their stage. I feel really, really good. I appreciate our community supporting the way they did.”

With the new performance area also comes a new performing arts community group. The Westonka Friends of the Arts is a new organization that’s aiming to allow for community art in the Mound area.

“In 2018-19 we want to have two large community events here in our performing arts center,” Borg said. “We’ve got great leadership in this new group and we’re creating this group to bring community theater to Westonka.”

Students, families and staff also got a sneak peek at the renditions of the activities center. Borg said he hoped that the community will get as much use and enjoyment from that building as the Westonka students do.

“We tried to make it very accessible,” he said. “That was our goal, that our community would find value. I guarantee that our kids will find value right away, but we want our adults to find value in this too.”

The activities center will feature a fitness room, cardio room, gymnasium with three full sized wood basketball courts, wrestling room, meeting room, multiple storage rooms, new locker rooms, changing facilities and rest rooms. There is also a large lobby at the entrance to the building that Borg said he hopes will become a congregation spot for the Westonka community.

Before heading outside for the ceremonial ground breaking, Borg said a few words of thanks for the community’s help in making these projects happen.

“Your finger prints are all over this,” Borg said. “Everyone had an impact that changed this a little bit and improved this. We have a great vision for where we can go in this community. We’ve got great plans. You should expect a lot out of us.”

Everyone then went outside to take photos and enjoy refreshments at the ceremonial ground breaking outside Mound Westonka High School’s Little Theater.

BIDS AWARDED AND DENIED

Before the ground breaking presentation and ceremony, the Westonka School Board held a short special meeting to discuss bids and awards for other upcoming projects.

First up, the board awarded the contract for the improvements to Field 1 at Mound Westonka High School. The bid was awarded on May 4 to Veit and Company Excavation for a low base bid of $562,200. Veit and Company were one of three bidders and came in with the lowest base bid.

“I think this will be a considerable improvement on the campus and on how the campus is viewed,” Borg said of the upcoming baseball field improvements.

The last item on the agenda was to reject both bids the school received for replacing the gymnasium floor at Shirley Hills Primary School. The floor in Shirley Hills’ gym has suffered issues from a natural spring that the school was built on. The hope is to dig up the floor to reroute that natural water to sump pumps and avoid future issues at the school. The two bids the school board received were above their budget, which Borg said the staff believed was mostly based on the timing of the bids.

“We think we can do better if we set this next year,” Borg said. “Of course, the crystal ball isn’t perfect, but we think that the margins are higher than they should be. We’ve talked to staff and we think we can get through the next school year.”

Borg continued to say they will put the bids out this coming fall, with hopes of awarding a contract well before next summer.

“This is still a priority for us,” Borg said. “We think it’s important to get to the root of the water issue, and not just put cover on it.”

Currently, the school has patched the leak and believes it will be enough to get through the 2017-18 school year, with renovations now set for the summer of 2018.