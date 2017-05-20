SportsUncategorized

Spartan golfers continue hot streak

The Orono Girls golf team continued their season with more strong matches and good scores.

Orono Girls Golf Team with their championship medals from the Dassel-Cokato Invitational (left to right): Nicole Neuberger, Anna Schaible, Hannah Gronberg, Camille Kuznik and Alexa Eichstadt. (Submitted photo)

Tuesday, May 9, was the last 18-hole conference match at Island View Golf Course. The team continued to hold their first-place spot with a 334; 178 on the front and a very impressive 156 on the back.

The 156 came from Camille Kuznik shooting a 36, Alexa Eichstadt a 39, Hannah Gronberg a 40 and Alayna Eichstadt a 41.

On Thursday, May 11, the team had a dual match with Dassel-Cokato at Baker National Golf Course.
Kuznik shot a one-over-par 39, leading the team to a 186-221 victory.

To start out the next week, Orono played in a 12-team invitational at Albion Ridge, which was shortened to a 9-hole match due to weather.

Orono took first with a 170, one stroke better than Litchfield. Kuznik was a medalist with a 38 (par 36) and also won the long drive contest.

On Tuesday, the team will try to lock up a conference championship at a 9-hole rescheduled match at Dahlgreen Golf Course. After, the team will move onto the St. Francis Invitational on Wednesday.