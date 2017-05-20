Westonka boys tennis ends regular season 14-2

The Westonka boys tennis team finished up regular season play going 1-2 in their last three matches. ABOVE: Seniors Andrew Lafortune and Tony Levens were celebrated during Senior Night against the Chaska Hawks. Westonka lost that match by a close score of 4-3. Lafortune and Levens led the White Hawks to a 14-2 record in their senior seasons. (submitted photo).

First up for the boys was a tough match for the conference championship at home against undefeated Orono. The White Hawks fought hard but lost 6-1 with the only win tallied by the first doubles team of junior Torsten Lee and eighth grader Alex Brown.

The following day, the team traveled to New Prague for the final conference match of the season and came home with a 5-2 victory. Winning for the White Hawks were first singles, senior Tony Levens, 6-3, 6-0; second singles, junior Victor Nelson, 6-2, 6-2; third singles, eighth grader Jack Linder, 6-1, 6-0, fourth singles, junior Reed Kohls, 6-0, 6-1 and the second doubles team of sophomores Andrew Abegglen and Cole Luehmann, 6-3, 6-2. Also earning a win was the exhibition doubles team of junior Adam Hoogeveen and sophomore Nick Brown, 8-3.

For the final match of the season, the boys celebrated Parents and Senior Night and faced off against a non-conference opponent, the Chaska Hawks.

Unfortunately, it ended in a close 4-3 defeat. Overall, the White Hawks had a very successful season ending with a 5-1 conference record and a 14-2 record overall. JV also had a very successful season with a 10-1 record. The boys are looking forward to celebrating the season at an end of the year banquet on May 21.