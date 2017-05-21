Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (5/7-5/13)

Sunday, May 7

A 20-year-old Woodbury male was stopped for making an illegal turn onto Highway 7. He was cited for DUI and Underage Drinking and Driving.

Suspicious activity was reported on Eagle Nest Drive.

Officers responded to a medical alarm on Halstead Drive. It was found to be accidental.

A hunting complaint was reported on Kings Point Road.

Officers responded to a medical call in a vehicle at Highway 7 and Steiner Street.

Monday, May 8

A welfare check was requested on a Minnetrista male.

A welfare check was requested on a couple on Fairway Ridge Court. They were fine.

Officers checked a suspicious package that was delivered to a resident on Walnut Drive. It was a valid order.

A juvenile bullying complaint was reported in the Turtle Creek neighborhood.

A passerby brought a toddler in to a St. Boni business after finding him on County Road 92. He was reunited with his mother.

A resident on County Road 110N found a house window broken and some of the items she had on the ledge were on the ground and some were missing.



Tuesday, May 9

The driver of a Dodge Caravan reportedly was speeding and went through a stop sign at Highway 7 and Main Street.

Electrical supplies valued at $2000 were stolen from a storage pod on Big Woods Drive.

A boat was reported missing from a storage unit on County Road 44. It was located elsewhere.

Officers responded to a medical call on County Road 44. A woman was injured when she fell.

Officers responded to a medical call on County Road 26.

A complaint was received that the driver of a brown Ford was honking and tailgating on County Road 110N.

Suspicious activity was reported on Highland Road.

A customer reported he lost his debit card at a St Boni business and it had since been fraudulently used several times.

Wednesday, May 10

Smoke was filling a garage on Hermitage Trail. It was found to be coming from a hot bucket of cigarette butts which was moved outside. There was no damage.

A landscaping company was advised to have material removed from Hunters Trail.

A 32-year-old Moorhead male was picked up on a warrant in St. Boni.

A Minnetrista woman reported someone changed her information so that her medications were shipped to Florida. They also tried to open credit card accounts, one from a bank in Costa Rica.

Solicitors were cited in St. Bonifacius.

A solicitor complaint was received on Trillium Lane. The male, with Aptive Pest Control, did have a permit.

Thursday, May 11

The driver of a Charger was reportedly passing recklessly and forcing people off of Highway 7.

A safety hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive. A chest freezer was left outside without being chained or locked.

A soliciting complaint was reported in North Saunders Lake. One male did have a permit. The other did not.

Officers talked with a female motorist after a driving complaint was reported against her on County Road 44.

Friday, May 12

A welfare check was attempted on Hillview Drive. There was no one home.

A 17-year-old female was cited for possession of alcohol at the high school.

A group of juveniles was advised to quiet down after a complaint was received on Partridge Road.

Saturday, May 13

The report of a motor vehicle theft on Lee Road was found to be a miscommunication.

A welfare check was conducted on Bayside Lane.

A road rage incident was reported on Wildwood Avenue. The officer advised both drivers.