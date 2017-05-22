Softball stays strong nearing end of season

Mound Westonka softball has had a week packed with activity, including seven games. The eighth ranked White Hawks have a 9-3 record in the Wright County Conference and 13-3 overall. 2017 Softball Seniors celebrated! L to R: Claire White, Abby Leschisin, Charlie Bailey. (submitted photo)

The week started at Glencoe Silver Lake high school on May 9 with a 10-2 win. Junior Pitcher Calli Battis was throwing heat and dominated at the mound striking out 16 batters in seven innings for the win.

On May 11 at home, Westonka celebrated senior night with a double header against Rockford.

In game one, the White Hawks won 8-7 scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. Senior Charlie Bailey had the game winning hit with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh knocking in the winning run to wrap up the victory.

In game two, Westonka came up short losing 5-2. Rockford scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the White Hawks never got the bats going after a big win in the first game. Junior Sam Eidsness put up two of the team’s six total hits.

Friday, May 12 against Holy Family ended in 13-0 win for the White Hawks. Bailey hit a home run in front of a big home crowd celebrating two special occasions: Westonka youth night and honoring the 20 year anniversary of the state champion 1997 Mound softball team. Sophomore Maddy White pitched, earning the win.

Traveling to Litchfield on Saturday, May 13, Westonka made up games with another double header. Westonka won the first game 15-12 in a slug fest belting out 17 hits, with Battis and freshman Melissa Drill hitting four a piece. White, Bailey and sophomore Ellie Skogsberg each banged out home runs. Battis got the win from the mound.

White came in during the sixth and got her first save of the year to secure the win. In game two, Westonka lost 12-10 in extra innings despite belting out another 17 hits, but Litchfield battled back with 18 hits this game. Skogsberg had a second home run for the day. This was a battle of the bats and fielding errors made it hard to recover.

A Monday May 15 double header versus Annandale was rained out, giving the student athletes some extended homework opportunity.