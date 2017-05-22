Frances M. Pribbenow

Frances Pribbenow, age 95, of Watkins, formerly of Scandia Valley, died Monday, May 15, 2017, at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball with Rev. David Milz officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Kimball, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday, May 26, at the church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Kimball.

Frances Mary Pribbenow was born July 17, 1921, in Fryburg, ND to Floyd and Laura (Bendtsen) Monty. Her father died prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother, Laura and step-father, Roy Monty in Fryburg, ND.

Frances graduated from Belfield High School and continued her education at St. Cloud State, earning a degree in Elementary Education. She was a country school teacher in Floodwood and Collegeville. She also taught in Pillager, Motley and Mound as an elementary and middle school teacher. Frances retired from Mound Public Schools in 1978 after 37 years of teaching.

She was united in marriage in 1947 to William Pribbenow in South Dakota. Together, they lived in Mound, Scandia Valley, and finally moved to Watkins in 2004. William preceded Frances in death in 2005.

Frances was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball and REAM; she was a former member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Randall, Lincoln Ladies Aid, and St. John’s quilters. She was named the Morrison County Senior Citizen of the Year. Frances enjoyed reading, quilting, gardening, traveling, baking and fishing.

She is survived by her son and his wife William L. and Vicki Pribbenow of Scandia Valley; daughter Mary Dietman of Watkins; grandson and his wife Christopher and Kristin Pribbenow; and great-grandchildren Macala, Christopher, Jr., and Gunner.

She is preceded in death by her husband William; parents Floyd and Laura Monty; step-father Roy Monty; son-in-law John Dietman; brothers Ralph and Floyd Monty; and sister Marian Mangen.

Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Kimball.

