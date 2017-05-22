OHS athletes receive “Give 60 for #60” honors

Madeline Carlson (Submitted photo)

The “Give 60 for #60” Foundation recently named two Orono High School lacrosse players the recipients of its “#60 Leadership Jersey Award.” Will Larson, a junior on the Orono men’s varsity lacrosse team and Madeline Carlson, a senior on the Orono women’s varsity lacrosse team each received the award at their teams’ first home game of the 2017 season, in recognition of their outstanding leadership on and off the field.

The Foundation was created to honor the memory of Orono student, Jake Anderson, a 2013 graduate of Orono High School who died in 2013. He was a varsity lacrosse goalie for the Orono Spartans and wore jersey #60. Anderson was the first player to receive the team leadership award when he was on the team and rather than retiring his jersey, team coaches decided to carry on the tradition as the #60 Award, knowing Anderson would have preferred to share that distinction with other players.

“This award is given to two Orono High School lacrosse players who display leadership, cooperation and ambition on the field in the same way that Jake did,” said Kristi Anderson, Jake’s mother who, along with her husband Bill, started the foundation as a way to encourage student athletes to embrace these values and keep the memory of their son alive.

“The #60 jersey has been pulled from the Orono lineup and reserved as the highest honor awarded to a varsity member the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. Coaches also award a #60 sticker, to be worn on a helmet or stick, to players who model outstanding leadership, kindness and a dedication to service for all athletes in the program,” Anderson said. Will Larson (Submitted photo)

