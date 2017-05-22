OMS history team earns third in state competition

In Junior Group Performance, the four-student team of, from left, Julia Stevens, Megan Schoenzeit, Paige Good and Laura Schoenzeit earned third place. On the right, Charlotte Davie received an honorable mention in Junior Individual Performance. (Submitted photo)

A team of four students from Orono Middle School earned third place in the state History Day competition. It was held April 29 at the University of Minnesota.

The students, Paige Good, Laura Schoenzeit, Megan Schoenzeit and Julia Stevens, competed in the Junior Group Performance division. Their project was “We Will Not Be Silent: How the White Rose Stood Up Against the Nazis.” Only groups and individuals placing in first and second place advance to the national competition.

Charlotte Davie, competing in the Junior Individual Performance division, earned an honorable mention. Her project was “The Niagara Movement: How W.E. B. DuBois Made a Difference.”

In History Day competition, students choose a topic that relates to an annual theme, research that topic and develop their research into one of five presentation categories: research paper, exhibit, documentary, performance or website. The 2017 History Day theme was “Taking a Stand in History.”

Open to students in grades 6-12, History Day teaches students to:

• Conduct in-depth research

• Use primary and secondary sources

• Read a variety of texts

• Analyze and synthesize information

• Write and present historical content

This is the second year OMS participated in the competition. In total, five projects qualified for state competition and three earned honorable mentions in regional competition held March 9.