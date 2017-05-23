Hennepin County Board awards $2.7M in affordable housing grants

By Christiaan tarbox

Sun Post Newspapers

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted to award nearly $3 million in grants to assist in the development of affordable housing across the county.

During its May 9 meeting, the board voted in its capacity as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority to award $2.7 million in 2017 Affordable Housing Incentive Fund grants to develop and maintain 657 affordable housing units across Hennepin County. The initiative has committed $59.9 million and leveraged more than $1.3 billion in additional investment since 2000, with more than 7,200 affordable housing units built and maintain in that time.

The following projects were funded by the grants:

• Minneapolis’ Aeon Prospect Park received $250,000 to build 70 units of mixed-income rental homes

• Minneapolis’ CLCLT Homebuyer Initiated Program received $100,000 for the restoration of four single-family homes

• Bloomington’s Knox & American was awarded $300,000 to build 284 mixed-income rental housing units

• Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Commons was given $250,000 to construct 43 rental units for homeless seniors

• Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Townhomes was awarded $500,000 to build 16 rental units for homeless families

• PLACE in St. Louis Park received $300,000 to build 299 units of rental housing

• Brooklyn Park’s Reprise was given $200,000 to renovate 110 senior apartments and 60 townhome family units

• Minneapolis’ Sabanthi Senior Housing was awarded $400,000 to build 50 affordable units for senior citizens

• Minnetonka’s The Mariner received $200,000 to build 236 rental units

• WHAHLT Homes Within Reach across suburban Hennepin County was awarded $200,000 to restore six single-family homes.

In other news, the board also approved $351,875 of grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist chronically homeless families gain stable housing. The funding will facilitate the employment of six full-time caseworkers to serve families suffering from emotional, physical and behavioral disabilities.

According to the county, the program served 51 families from June 2015 to May 2016, and 99 percent of families ended up in stable permanent housing by the end of the program year, while 80 percent of families maintained or increased their income during the duration of the program.