Smerillo sets records as White Hawks improve

By SARAH REINHARDT

FOR THE LAKER



The Mound Westonka boys and girls track and field team competed in the section 6AA True Team meet on May 9th at Willmar High School. Eleven schools competed in the meet, entering no more than two athletes in each individual event and one team per relay event. Scoring first place in any individual event earns twice as many points as the number of schools participating in the meet, each subsequent place decreasing by one point. Scoring first place for the relay events earns 3 times as many points as the number of schools participating in the meet, each subsequent place decreasing by three points. The philosophy of the True Team format is that the strongest overall team is the winner.

The MWHS White Hawk ladies had some solid performances, including a fifth place finish in the Girls 400m race by senior Lila Finney with a time of 1:02.8. The girls continue to improve their personal bests at every meet.

The White Hawk boys finished in fourth place overall. Notable performances for the boys include a second place finish in the 4x800m relay team of Brandon Ung, Charlie Reinhardt, Alec VanGelder and Kade Retterath. The highlight for the White Hawk boys team was an incredible first place finish for senior Dylan Smerillo in all three events he entered. Smerillo ran the 100m dash in 11:17 and the 400m in 50:33. Smerillo also set a new MWHS school record in the 200m dash with a time of 22:37. The previous school record was 22.66 set by Smerillo in 2016.

The Willmar boys and girls teams were the first place finishers, advancing to the True Team state meet May 19-21. Next up for the White Hawks is the Last Chance meet at Rockford High School on May 26 and the Section 2AA meet on May 31st and June 2nd at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

Full meet results are posted on-line at:http://assets.ngin.com/attachments/document/0098/7068/TT_6AA_2017Willmar_True_Team_Final_Results.pdf