Threat of ‘extra innings’ haunts legislators in Minnesota Senate

The eighth inning began with the Senators leading 11 to 7.

A high-scoring game was fast becoming a partisan contest of wills. The constituents were engaged and frustrated by legislators spending too much time ranting about “needs and wants.” Compromising gave way to rigidity, and the Gridlockers struck hard in the eighth inning by creating impasses at virtually every turn.

They beat up on omnibus bills and punched line drives at the Real ID bill. Various tactics nibbled away at the Senators’ confidence as infield hits, sacrifice bunts, and intentional walks produced four runs.

The Gridlockers took the field in the bottom of the eighth with the score tied at 11 and sent E. Ternol to the mound. The time he took between pitches was painful to endure, and legislators had a lot of time available for texting and calling stakeholders. Their boredom was temporarily interrupted by a news story claiming that Minnesota Sports Facility Authority (MSFA) personnel had helped themselves to free tickets, food, and beverages at Vikings games.

Mark Koran (R-North Branch) led the charge as legislators publicly attacked such inappropriate entitlement behaviors. The riled-up Koran ripped a triple down the left-field line and then fiercely interrogated MSFA leaders. Ultimately his quest for fairness helped bring about a host of resignations, “mea culpas,” and rules designed to regulate future complimentary admissions and concession freebies for politicians and their friends.

Dan Schoen (DFL-St. Paul Park) stepped to the plate with a sensible amendment on behalf of police officers and firefighters. He slapped a double to right field, scoring Koran with the go ahead run while persuading his Senate colleagues that PTSD should be a qualifying diagnosis for a Worker’s Compensation claim.

But that was where the inning ended for the Senators, as Paul Gazelka’s (R-Nisswa) strategy of working with others in a statesman-like fashion did not carry the day. Old habits came to the fore, and a houseful of bickering and posturing undercut even the best of intentions.

The inning ended with the Senators ahead 12 to 11… but time was running out and the possibility of extra innings haunted the “upper chamber.”

Play-by-play provided by Sen. Scott Jensen, who represents District 47 in the Minnesota Senate.