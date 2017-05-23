Westonka seniors receive $75,000 in community scholarships

By Lorrie Ham

FOR THE LAKER

Mound Westonka High School hosted the annual Scholarship Awards Night on May 10, where 51 scholarships worth over $75,000 in scholarship money from 33 different donors were awarded to 43 members of the 2017 graduating class.

“It was a wonderful evening where we were able to recognize the generosity of the scholarship donors and the hard work and accomplishments of the senior award winners,” Guidance Counselor Tina Kampa said.

The awards ceremony and social is intended to create a connection between the scholarship donors and the senior award winners. It is a unique opportunity for these two groups to meet and interact with one another.

Scholarships were awarded as follows:

Warren Stickney Memorial Scholarship – Ariel Crawford; Spring Creek Scholarship for Arts & Humanities – Quinn Tice: YOST/Haddorff/Leopold Scholarship – Madeline Niederer and Dylan Smerillo; Northwest Tonka Lions Scholarship – Andrew LaFortune; Val Chabot Memorial Scholarship – Kristina Linder; Ridgeview Foundation Health Care Scholarship – Ryann Beyer; Westonka District 277 Foundation Bill Gillespie Memorial Scholarship – Austin Peterson; Westonka District 277 Foundation David Roy Dongoske Memorial Scholarship – Abria Myers; Westonka Jaycees Scholarship – Adam Fish and Anjelique Bomar; Tyler Russell Hill Sunshine Scholarships – Science:​ Zachary Gahl, History:​ Megan Martin, Language:​ Katherine Rogers, DECA:​ Carter Matt, Football:​ Ryan Bunker, Rugby/Hockey/Soccer: Elizabeth Schepers; Kyle D. Simonson Memorial Scholarship – Tiffany Nguyen; Justin David Morris Memorial Scholarship – Emma Kerr; Westonka Education Minnesota Teachers’ Union Scholarship – Hunter Ellis; Mound Westonka Rotary Scholarship – Abigail Leschisin and Ryann Beyer; Mound Westonka Rotary Interact Scholarship – Brock Aleshire; Mary Esther Corl Memorial Scholarship – Madeline Roehrig; Jeff Stevenson Memorial Academic/Athletic Scholarship – Blake Hildahl; John Rasmussen Memorial Scholarship – Michael Niederer; Brian Chase Memorial Scholarship – Emily Eastman; Robert Fox Memorial Scholarship – Evann Welty; MWHS National Honor Society Scholarship – Lauren Demchuk, Sean Engelhart and Megan Lachenmayer; Mound Masonic Lodge #320 Scholarship – Emily Eastman; Triple ‘A’ (Academics, Athletics, Activities) Scholarship – Abbie Dierbeck; American Legion Auxiliary Unit #398 Scholarship – Lauren Miller and Samantha Olson; Westonka School Administrator’s Scholarship – Kristin Black; Robert Photography Scholarship – Ava Wagner; MWHS Student Senate Scholarship – Lila Finney and Christene Wanous; Knights of Columbus Mound Council 6005 Scholarship – Julius Kowalsky and Kali Anderson; Minnesota Lakes Bank Scholarship – Charles Treat; Mound Fire Department Auxiliary Scholarship – Robert Kohman; Fred ‘Coach’ Hanley Memorial Football Scholarship – Xavier Aly; Northwest Tonka Lions Irv Stevenson Scholarship – Samantha Olson; Larry Exel Memorial Basketball Scholarship – Ryann Beyer and Ryan Bunker; Marty Gilbertson Educational Office Employees Scholarship – Delaney Johnson; Jon Scherven Memorial Scholarship – Sean Engelhart.