Deephaven resident joins staff at Huber

Huber Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is proud to introduce Amy Trick to our communities.Trick is a licensed funeral director and will work between the three Huber locations of Excelsior, Mound and Eden Prairie.

So far, in her funeral service career Trick has practiced both in a small rural community of three thousand residents as well part of a very large firm in the Twin City Metropolitan area.

“I believe I have found a home at Huber Funeral Homes where we can draw on the resources of the metro area yet still be able to work closely with my neighbors in a caring and personal way which is so very important to a family when they are navigating through a multitude of issues that is involved with the death of a loved one. I would sincerely like to continue to develop my connection with the local community,” Trick said regarding her recent addition to the Huber staff.

Trick looks forward to meeting new people and especially looks forward to being a resource in our communities and will welcome questions regarding death, funeral planning, grief, veterans benefits, pre-arrangement planning and any other related topics.

“Amy brings a very smart, sensitive and caring attitude to all of our communities and we are very lucky to have her on board,” Huber Funeral Homes owner Paul Huber said.

Trick is also a volunteer at the Westonka Food Shelf, will be attending the Chamber of Commerce meetings in the local communities and hopes to join one of the local Rotary Clubs in the near future.