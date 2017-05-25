Mound Masonic Lodge lends helping hand to food shelf

The Mound Masonic Lodge #320 is pleased to financially support The Westonka Food Shelf’s mission to reduce hunger in our local community. Vern Schwalbe, of Mound Lodge 320, said this year’s matching grant opportunity, sponsored through the Minnesota Masonic Charities, provided a dollar for dollar match for the Vern Schwalbe of the Mound Masonic Lodge presents a check for $9,999 to Michelle Repp from the Westonka Food Shelf. (Nicole Brodzik/The Laker)

nearly $5,000 in funds received from the community. The total funding provided our area’s community food shelf, The Westonka Food Shelf, with nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety nine dollars.

Minnesota Masonic Charities is a significant nonprofit grant maker in our state, serving to positively impact education, cancer research, eldercare, children’s health, community outreach, as well as the preservation of Masonic history. Schwalbe said Masonic Members helped raise community funds to support The Westonka Food Shelf, then applied to MMC for those funds to be matched. This matching grant program was established to provide Minnesota Masonic Lodges with the ability to support, connect with, and positively impact their local communities.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued generosity of Mound Masonic Lodge 320‘s financial support,” WFS Director Shelly Sir said. “This fundraising effort makes a tremendous difference in the lives of many local families facing food insecurity. This funding can provide approximately 20,000+ meals for those in need.”

In 2016, the Westonka Food Shelf served an average of 588 families, providing them with more than 33,000 pounds of food, basic hygiene and household items monthly.

“This generous funding will help support our health equity initiatives throughout the year,” Sir said.

As a non-profit organization uniquely without overhead (fully volunteer staffed and operating in a rent-free facility), the donation will be used for the direct procurement of food for those in need. The Westonka Food Shelf provides healthy options to those needing assistance in Mound, Minnetrista, Navarre, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay, Minnetonka Beach, Independence, and parts of Orono; serving the very young to the most senior citizens and everyone in between.