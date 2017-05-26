Long Lake looking to fill vacancy

The Long Lake City Council announced that they will be taking applications from interested city residents in order to appoint one person to fill the City Council seat made vacant by the resignation of a Council Member.

At the May 16 City Council meeting, the City Council received a letter of resignation from Council Member Kurt Kaminski and subsequently voted to adopt a resolution declaring a vacancy exists on the City Council for the remainder of a term that expires December 31, 2018.

Those interested in being considered for an appointment to serve on the Long Lake City Council are invited to complete an Application to City Board or Commission form (required to apply).

Interested applicants are encouraged to call Long Lake City Hall at (952) 473-6961 x1 or email [email protected] to request an application or for additional information regarding the position. Applications will also be available on the City’s website at www.longlakemn.gov.

Completed applications will be received until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 and may be dropped off in person at City Hall located at 450 Virginia Avenue, emailed to [email protected] or mailed to City of Long Lake, Attn: City Clerk, PO Box 606, Long Lake, MN 55356.

Once the application period is closed, all applications will be supplied to the Mayor and Council for their review.

A special work session meeting has been scheduled for Monday, June 19 for candidate interviews.

Candidate selection and the appointment is set to take place at the June 20 regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Interest in serving on the City Council of the City of Long Lake is greatly appreciated. All applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a City of Long Lake resident and qualified City voter and be at least 21 years of age.