MWHS boys track and field are conference champions again

< > Junior Abby Wharram runs the last leg of the 4x800 relay, helping the White Hawks take second place in the event. (Photo by Sarah Reinhardt)

The Mound Westonka High School boys and girls track and field team competed in the Wright County West Conference Championship meet on May 16 at Dassel-Cokato High School. In a field of eight teams, the White Hawk boys team came away with the team victory earning the WCC West championship for the second year in a row.

First place winners in each event earn All-Conference honors. For the White Hawks boys, senior Dylan Smerillo came in first place in the 100m(11.27s), 200m(22.82s) and 400m(49.97s); an All-Conference champion three times over. In the triple jump, senior Isaiah Cherrier was the victor and All-Conference champion with a jump of 39-10.75 ft. Sophomore Nels Larson won the 800m with a time of 2:04.32 also securing All-Conference honors.

Other notable performances for the boys were several second place finishes. The 4×800 relay team of junior Brandon Ung, sophomore Kade Retterath, eighth graders Patrick Ricke and Sam Ryan secured second place with a time of 8:54. The boys 4×100 relay team of seniors Isaiah Cherrier and Jacob Bowe, sophomore Nels Larson, and junior Connor Clark also finished in second place with a time of 45.27. Freshman Alec VanGelder was the second place finisher in the 1600m and 3200m with times of 4:41 and 10:32 respectively.

The White Hawk ladies had many solid performances. The girls 4x800m relay team of sophomore Ela Springer, juniors Amy Howarth and Abby Wharram, and senior Megan Lachenmayer came in second place with a time of 10:46. In the 4x200m relay, the team of junior Julia Elling, freshmen Elena Schmidt and Cassidy Jenkins, and senior Ashley Fuhrmann also earned second place with a time of 1:54.43. Freshman Sonja Hoversten came in a three way tie for second place in the high jump clearing 4-09 ft. As a team the ladies scored over 20 points more than predicted based on seeding.

Other teams competing as part of the Wright County West conference were Dassel-Cokato, New London Spicer, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Annandale, Litchfield, Rockford and Watertown-Mayer. Next up for the White Hawks is the section 2AA meet on May 31 and June 1 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.