WHPS safety report for May 12 – May 18

May 12

A male in the 5000 block of Bryan Street in Maple Plain had chest pains and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A resident in the 800 block of Wild Oak Trail in Independence received a phone that said they were the “IRS” and they were suing her and she needed to call them ASAP. She spoke with a person and then hung up. IRS does not call people and the scammers will continue to call her if she calls back. It was suggested to call her phone company and block the numbers.

A resident reported someone had covered a family headstone at Lewis Cemetery in Independence with potting soil and had taken the time to smooth it out. The case is under investigation.

A resident in the 5000 block of Broadmoor Drive in Independence reported a Facebook post stating he was a window peeper and showed him on a chair with a garden hose in his hands. He showed Police where there is newly seeded piece of ground and he would sit on his chair and water the grass. He wanted it documented he was not window peeping.

Police responded to a two car crash at County Road 19 and County Road 6 in Independence. On scene arrival found both drivers had already exchanged information. There was minor damage to their vehicles. No injuries were reported.

At 8:57 p.m., WHPS responded to Baker Park for a 5-year-old girl who fell against the fire pit; her left leg had a light burn line about two inches long. A cold pack was put on the burn. The ambulance was canceled.

May 13

At 1:31 a.m., police observed a motorcycle northbound on County Road 83, traveling at a high rate of speed 50-60 mph, did not stop at the stop sign and continued through the intersection on County Road 6 in Independence. Creg Elliott Melum, 30 from Eden Prairie, submitted a breath test which resulted in .05 percent breath alcohol concentration. He was released and charges pending for Third Degree DWI and driving under the influence.

Police responded to an alarm at the Discovery Center. Upon arrival, police found several people in a pottery class. The instructor had a scheduled class and the alarm was not to have been activated. All was OK.

May 14

A female in the 1500 block of Wyman Avenue in Maple Plain was having a hard time breathing and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A caller reported his neighbor was burning illegal material causing a foul odor near 5400 Bryant Street in Maple Plain. Police found resident who admitted to burning an old counter top and did not know what the counter top consisted of. He was advised it was illegal to burn it and to not burn any more of it.

May 15

A female in the 3700 block of Independence Road in Independence missed the last step on her stairway and broke her ankle in the fall. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A reported stolen vehicle was spotted near Baker Park Road and Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The vehicle had four occupants and a dog inside. All were taken into custody. Mayme Marie Morrison, 34 from Minneapolis was arrested for Giving Peace Officer False name of Another Person, Theft and 5th Degree-Possession of Drugs. Angelo Marquethe Robineau, 33 from Minneapolis was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Both were transported to Hennepin County Jail and charges are pending for stolen credit cards and checks.

7800 Highway 12, Independence. A caller reported they were test driving a truck and the owner locked the keys in the truck with it running just prior to their test drive near 7800 Highway 12 in Independence. The truck was unlocked and they keys retrieved.

A caller reported a suspicious full-size SUV, suburban-like vehicle was being driven up and down the road slowly, near 7400 County Road 6 in Independence. The area was checked and the vehicle was gone on arrival. No signs of criminal activity were found.

May 16

A caller near 1300 County Road 19 in Independence reported a car backed up about 100 yards into a business driveway and stopped near the apartment garages. Extra patrol was requested in the area.

May 17

A male in the 1400 block of Three Oaks Avenue in Maple Plain was having a hard time breathing and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

May 18

A caller reported males on abandoned property, near 3000 County Road 92 in Independence. Police and DNR Officers arrived on the scene and found a 54-year-old male from St. Louis Park and 51-year-old male from Independence who were in the ditch harvesting wild grown asparagus. Both denied going onto the abandoned property. The residence was checked, all appeared normal. The vehicle was checked and officers found nothing but asparagus in it.