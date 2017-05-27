City – CITY OF MOUND

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC MEETING

The City of Mound holds a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Phase II permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) with the goal of reducing pollutant concentrations to surface waters. As required, the City has prepared a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) and annually solicits public input on the Plan. Citizens are invited to participate in this years annual meeting and to report general concerns regarding the SWPPP or specific information on illicit discharges within the community. Citizens have the opportunity to come to the meeting and express concerns orally or submit concerns in writing prior to the meeting. The City must consider citizen input and make appropriate adjustments to the SWPPP prior to submitting its annual report to the MPCA.

The meeting will be held as part of a regularly scheduled council meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in the City of Mound Council Chambers, Centennial Building, 5341 Maywood Rd, Mound, MN 55364. The council agenda will be available from the City or the Citys website prior to the meeting date. The public is encouraged to submit written comments/concerns on the SWPPP by June 6, 2017 to City Hall, 2415 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN, 55364. A copy of the SWPPP is available for review at City Hall. For more information, contact the City at 952-472-0636.

