Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUND

NOTICE OF MOUND CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER REZONING APPLICATION FOR PROPERTY AT 2875 TUXEDO BOULEVARD

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Mound, Minnesota, will meet in the Centennial Building, 5341 Maywood Road, Mound, MN, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to hold a public hearing to consider the application submitted by Troy Swanson, on behalf of MHCS Investments LLC, to rezone the property located at 2875 Tuxedo Boulevard from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-2 Single and Two Family Residential. The property is identified in the Hennepin County Property Tax System as PID No. 19-117-23-31-0128.

Information regarding the rezoning application is available for viewing at City Hall during regular office hours or by appointment. All persons appearing at said hearing in reference to the above will be given the opportunity to be heard at this meeting.

By: Sarah Smith

Community Development Director

Published in

The Laker

May 27, 2017

