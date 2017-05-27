Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Shorewood will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road, Shorewood, Minnesota, on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a request by John and Stacia Lynch for approval of a conditional use permit and variances to construct a single-family dwelling on a substandard lot in the Shoreland District. A conditional use permit for fill in excess of 100 cubic yards is also being requested for the project. The property is located at 25380 Birch Bluff Road.

Legal description of the property is on file at City Hall

P.I.N. No. 28-117-23-33-0001

Verbal and written comments will be considered at that time.

Anyone having questions relative to this matter may contact the Planning Department at (952) 960-7900 or email to [email protected]

City of Shorewood

Marie Darling

Planning Director

