Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF MINNETONKA BEACH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of the Village of Minnetonka Beach, Hennepin County, MN will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 2945 Westwood Rd. on Monday June 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. concerning potential violations of the Citys Nuisance ordinance, Section 508 of the Minnetonka Beach City Code of Ordinances, and measures to be taken under Minnesota Statute 463 at 2328 Lafayette Road.

All those wishing to be heard should appear at that time.

Heidi Honey

City Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

May 27, 2017

690695

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/05/690695-1.pdf