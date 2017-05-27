Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY
MINNESOTA SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 196
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WETLAND DELINEATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE ORONO CITY CODE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on May 22, 2017, Ordinance No. 196 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Orono, Minnesota.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, because of the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 196, the following summary of the ordinance has been prepared for publication.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the ordinance adopted by the City Council amends the regulations related to wetland delineations:
Identifies a Tier 1 Boundary determination and Tier 2 Delineation and prescribes when those may be used
When more restrictive regulations apply between the City and the Watershed districts, the Watershed districts regulations shall apply
Removes the distance separation requirements regarding wetland delineations
Identifies the staff person responsible for implementing the Ordinance as the city administrator.
A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours or on the Citys website.
APPROVED for publication by the City Council of the City of Orono, Minnesota, this 22nd day of May 2017.
CITY OF ORONO
ATTEST: Anna Carlson,
City Clerk
By: Dennis Walsh, Mayor
Published in
The Laker, The Pioneer
May 27, 2017
693225