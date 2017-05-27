Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY MINNESOTA

SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 194, THIRD SERIES

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ORONO MUNICIPAL ZONING CODE BY ADDING ARTICLE XIV REGARDING INTERIM USES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on May 8, 2017, Ordinance No. 194, Third Series, was adopted by the City Council of the City of Orono, Minnesota.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, because of the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 194, Third Series, the following summary of the ordinance has been prepared for publication.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the ordinance adopted by the Council amends Chapter 78 of the Orono City Code by adding Article XIV regarding Interim Uses. This ordinance amends the Orono Zoning Code by establishing provisions for allowing temporary use of property until a particular date, until the occurrence of a particular event, or until zoning regulations no longer permit it. The ordinance empowers the City Council to grant and to deny applications for interim use permits and to impose reasonable conditions upon the granting of such permits. The ordinance establishes application procedures, standards and conditions for approval, and permit expiration and termination parameters.

A printed copy of the complete ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours.

APPROVED for publication by the City Council of the City of Orono, Minnesota, this 22nd day of May, 2017.

CITY OF ORONO BY: Dennis Walsh, Mayor

BY: Anna Carlson, City Clerk

Published in

The Laker, The Pioneer

May 27, 2017

693242