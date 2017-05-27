Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 197

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES SECTION 34-126 PERTAINING TO LIQUOR HOURS AND DAYS OF OFF SALE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ORONO ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Section 34-126 shall be amended by adding the underlined text to read as follows:

Sec. 34-126.-Hours and days of sale.

(a) 3.2 percent malt liquor. No on-sale of 3.2 percent malt liquor may be made between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Monday through Saturday, nor between 1:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Sunday. Additionally, a Sunday on-sale license may be issued to holders of an on-sale 3.2 percent malt liquor license, to serve 3.2 percent malt liquor between the hours of 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 1:00 a.m. Mondays with the incidental sale of tobacco and soft drinks, provided that the licensee establishment is in conformance with the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.

(b) Intoxicating liquor; on sale. No sale of intoxicating liquor for consumption on the licensed premises may be made:

(1) Between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on the days of Monday through Saturday;

(2) After 1:00 a.m. on Sundays, except as provided by subsection (c) of this section;

(c) Intoxicating liquor; Sunday sales; on sale.

(1) A restaurant, club, bowling center, or hotel with a seating capacity for at least 30 person and which holds an on-sale intoxicating liquor license may sell intoxicating liquor for consumption on the premises in conjunction with the sale of food between the hours of 12:00 noon on Sundays and 1:00 a.m. on Mondays.

(2) Notwithstanding anything in subsection (c) of this section to the contrary, a Sunday on-sale license may be issued to hotels, motels and restaurants which have on-sale liquor licenses, to serve liquor between the hours of 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 1:00 a.m. Mondays in conjunction with the serving of food, provided that the licensee establishment is in conformance with the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.

(d) Alcoholic Beverages Intoxicating liquor; off-sale. No off-sale of intoxicating liquor alcoholic beverages may be made by an off-sale licensee:

(1) On Sundays, except between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.;

(2) Before 8:00 a.m. on Monday through Saturday;

(3) After 8:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and after 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, provided that an establishment may sell intoxicating liquor until 10:00 p.m. on December 31 and July 3, and on the day preceding Thanksgiving day, unless otherwise prohibited under subsection (d)(1) of this section;

(4) On Thanksgiving Day;

(5) On Christmas Day;

(6) After 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24.

(e) Bottle clubs. No establishment licensed under Minn. Stat. 340A.414 may permit a person to consume or display intoxicating liquor, and no person may consume or display intoxicating liquor between 1:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Sundays, and between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Monday through Saturday.

(f) Delivery to off-sale licensees. No delivery of alcohol to an off-sale licensee may be made by a wholesaler or accepted by an off-sale licensee on Sunday. No order solicitation or merchandising may be made by a wholesaler on a Sunday.

SECTION 2. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall take effect on July 1, 2017.

ADOPTED this 22nd day of May, 2017 on a vote of 4 ayes and 0 nays by the City Council of Orono, Minnesota.

ATTEST

Anna Carlson, City Clerk Dennis Walsh, Mayor

Published in

The Laker, The Pioneer

May 27, 2017

