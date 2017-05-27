Spartan baseball honors seniors

The Spartan baseball seniors. BACK ROW: Zach Reed, Alec Porter, Dan Murley, Nick Anderson and Max Kahn. FRONT ROW: Owen Erpelding, Charlie Kinsel and Callum Yockey. (Submitted photo)

Baseball is down to the final of the week season with two games this week. Tuesday, the Spartans celebrated the team’s seniors during senior night at Siebert Field against the No. 6 ranked Mankato West.

The Spartans saluted and recognized the graduating seniors, Dan Murley, Alec Porter, Owen Erpelding, Max Kahn, Callum Yockey, Nick Anderson, Charlie Kinsel and Zach Reed.

“These seniors have provided for a great career over the years and have worked hard to stay together as a group. These players have played together over the past 9-10 years in Orono and many have played varsity for two and three years,” Head Coach Bucky Mieras said. “These seniors have put in countless hours together in baseball, their personal lives, and they have developed a sense of support for each other. It has been a fun group to work with and as any team would always want more wins in a season, these guys make baseball fun every day. They work hard to encourage and to include the younger players into the baseball program with pride and support.”

Mieras said that each one of those players will be moving on from Orono well prepared for the next phase in their lives and that the program and coaches have appreciated the great work and time they have given to the program.

Many of these players are two-sport athletes and this is their final go around.

“Our plan is to finish the season strong for these seniors,” Coach Mieras said.

As the season winds down, Orono went 1-1 in the Delano Tournament, with a 4-0 loss to St. Paul Academy and then a 7-2 win over Concordia Academy.

Highlights from the tournament were plentiful.

In the first game, the Spartans were unable to score against a really tough pitcher. The Spartans battled and competed hard and gave up on one earned run, on balks and a missed ball.

Leading the hitters were Nick Anderson, TJ Carlson and Jimmie Buck.

Dan Murley threw a great game for the Spartans, but hitters just couldn’t provide runs for him.

The game was a great pitchers dual, but the Spartans came up short.

“I was proud of the fact that Dan gave us a chance to win and he pitched his heart out,” Coach Mieras said. “It really was a great, fast game and we played well.”

In the second game against Concordia Academy, the Spartans hit well, with 14 hits and scored right out of the shoot with five in the first inning.

Charlie Apple and Evan Zamec combined for a one hitter. Leading the charge was Alec Porter, Caleb Olson, TJ Carlson and Tommy Deters with two hits each. Others adding hits were Henry Larson, Nolan Tichy, Zach Reed, Chad Mracheck, Mark Sarles and Callum Yockey.

The Spartans ended the game with six stolen bases, which led to runs early in the game. On defense, the strikeout difference was 14-2 in the Spartans favor.

“It was a fun game to see everyone contribute like they did and we really had some great at bats for the game,” Coach Mieras said. “We ran the bases very aggressively and that was another factor in our hitting, too.”

“We have a huge week ahead of us with two big games against great teams,” Coach Mieras said. “We are getting better and we are excited for the challenges this week as we prepare for sections the following week.”