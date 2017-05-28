Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (5/14-5/20)

Sunday, May 14

A loud music complaint was reported on West Branch Road. The home owner was advised.

Officers assisted a woman who had fallen in a home on Gander Lane.

An ATV complaint was reported on County Road 110N.

Monday, May 15

A 911 hang-up call was found to be a child playing with an old phone on Covey Lane.

Officers were requested to check on two teens walking along County Road 110N. They were gone upon arrival.

Tuesday, May 16

A radar detector and DVD player were among items stolen from a pick-up truck at a business along Highway 7. The items were valued at $850.

A 2-year-old was found riding his scooter on the Dakota Trail, unattended. He was reunited with his mother.

Nuisance abandoned vehicles on Elmwood Drive were reported.

Wednesday, May 17

Officers responded to assist a motorist who lost a tire on County Road 110W. The 24-year-old Mound male driver was arrested for DUI.

Officers responded to a medical on Meadowview Way.

A resident on Enchanted Lane reported an acquaintance threw his tools in the mud.

A woman in St. Boni reported being harassed by an acquaintance.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Halstead Avenue.



Thursday, May 18

A dog owner was warned against leaving her dogs run loose on Main Street after a complaint was received.

A resident on Enchanted Lane reported intentional damage had been done to her newly-planted apple tree.

Officers responded to an unknown problem on Tower Street. A couple was found to have argued. The 25-year-old male gave a false name and was found to have a warrant. He was jailed.



Friday, May 19

A No Contact Order violation

is being investigated in Minnetrista.

A Minnetrista motorist struck a coyote on County Road 92S.

A resident on County Road 15 reported his mailbox was damaged.

A Baycliffe Road resident suspects outgoing mail was stolen from her mailbox.

Officers and Mound Fire responded to a gas odor in a home on Marina Drive.

A St Bonifacius woman reported receiving harassing text

messages.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call on Sunnybrook Lane. There was no emergency.

Suspicious activity was reported on Jennings Cove Road.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Wehle Place.



Saturday, May 20

Noisy kids were reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive after midnight. They were gone upon arrival.

A road rage incident was reported on County Roads 110 and 151.

A Maple Plain motorist on County Road 110, turned north onto County Road 92 in front of a Delano motorist and they collided. Minor injuries were reported.

A driving complaint was reported on Highway 7. The male driver from Michigan was stopped and advised.