Orono girls golf wins conference

Orono’s golfers after winning the conference championship at Dahlgreen Golf Course on May 16. Pictured from left to right: Camille Kuznik, Bailey Gullo, Hannah Gronberg, Alexa Eichstadt, Alayna Eichstadt and Nicole Neuberger. (Submitted photo)

The Orono girls golf team has been busy and successful with the season coming to an end.

On Tuesday, May 16, the girls traveled to Dahlgreen Golf Course in Chaska for the final Wright County East Conference meet. Orono won the match with a score of 175 and the team finishing the season as conference champions.

Camille Kuznik was the medalist for the match with a 37 and also earned the overall medalist for the whole season.

Kuznik, Alexa Eichstadt and Alayna Eichstadt were awarded All-Conference honors. Alexa finished fourth overall and Alayna fifth for the season.

On Wednesday, May 17, the team traveled to The Ponds Golf Course to play in the St. Francis tournament. The rain held off and Orono finished fourth out of nine teams, with a score of 377.

On Monday, May 22, Orono played in the Holy Family Invitational at Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan. Kuznik finished in third with an 80 and the team place seventh out of 13 teams.

On Wednesday, the team will play in the Annandale two-person best ball and then after Memorial Day the first day of sections begins on May 31.