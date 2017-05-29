Spartan softball earns top seed for sections

By TROY KOLTES

FOR THE PIONEER

The Orono Spartan softball team finished the regular season by splitting a pair of conference games and then securing the top seed in the section tournament. Both of the recent contests were lopsided in favor of the visiting team.

On Tuesday, May 16, New Prague proved to be too much to handle as they visited the Spartans at Orono High School. The game was tied 2-2 after the first inning and remained close through the third.

New Prague’s first three batters had 10 hits, seven RBIs and led a 10-run rally over the next two innings to finish off Orono in five innings.

Orono’s offensive production was generated by Alyssa Denneson, with two hits and two RBIs, and Jordan Allar’s two hits and two runs.

The Spartans travelled to Victoria on Thursday May 18 to play Holy Family on their very soggy home field.

Orono came out aggressive, hitting the ball hard and putting up 11 runs through five innings.

Denneson, pitching a complete game, took a no hitter into the bottom of the fifth and final inning. With two outs and two strikes on the Holy Family batter, the no hit bid was broken up with a single to center field.

Holy Family was able to add another hit and scored one run, but the impressive pitching performance led to a convincing 11-1 victory.

Four Spartans had RBIs in the game; Denneson had five, Maddy Schlinz with three, Hannah Johnson tallied two on two doubles and Jordan Case added one.

Orono’s regular season record of 10 wins and 8 losses combined with a strong schedule earned them the top seed in the Section 6AAA tournament.