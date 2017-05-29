Spirit of the Lakes artist announced

Students at Mound Westonka High School were solicited once again this year to submit artwork, in any medium, to be used for the Spirit of the Lakes Festival artwork contest. The winning entry will be featured on the festival’s website, social media, marketing initiatives and t-shirts available for sale.

This year’s winning entry was a photograph taken of Surfside Beach and Park by Jordan Clement.

Clement is a senior at the high school who loves doing creative artistic things and expressing himself through art. He noted that he wanted his submission to revolve around Surfside Beach and Park and decided to use the sign because it brings a little history to the meaning of the photo. He wanted to incorporate the night theme showing there is something special about the night with all of the festivities going on, family gatherings, fireworks. He said it all just came together for him. After high school he will be pursuing an education at the University of Wisconsin – Stout and running track for the Blue Devils.