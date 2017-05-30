Kevin Lynn Jorgensen, 47

Kevin Lynn Jorgensen, age 47, of Norwood Young America, formerly of Mound, died suddenly in an accident May 8, 2017.

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Aliya (and her mother Patty Jorgensen-Flannery), Norwood Young America; mother, Audrey (Andy Anderson), Coon Rapids; father, Dale (Debbie), Excelsior; sister, Kirsten (Nate) Studer, Excelsior; brother, Mikael (Diane), Wayzata; step-brothers, Tony Durkin, Anoka and Andy Durkin, Minneapolis; partner Heidi Gustafson (and children Patrick, Peyton, and Jackson), Norwood Young America; nieces, Stasia Pierson, Stella and Sophia Studer; nephews, Rylan and Keaton Jorgensen.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Hayward and Agatha Daugherty and Evald and Thelma.

Kevin was in the Mound-Westonka Mohawk Class of 1988 and then served in the U.S. Army for six years. Kevin had a heart of gold, helping anyone who needed him. He took in people who needed a place to stay and rescued stray animals. He lived each day to the fullest. He worked hard and played even harder with his many friends.

Funeral service was Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Huber Funeral Home Chapel, 1801 Commerice Blvd., Mound. visitation was at 9 a.m. A private family interment was at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials were preferred to the Humane Society.

