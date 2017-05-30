Letter to the editor: Eric Paulsen acts without any semblance of democratic ideals

To the Editor:

Our early American leaders who formed and framed the Constitution all read Montesquieu, a brilliant philosopher during the enlightenment period. He differentiated despotism from monarchy and monarchy from democracy.

He found one governing principle for each. Despotism was fear, monarchy was honor and democracy was virtue. Freedom was practically synonymous with virtue.

Today, we don’t provide leaders like those of the past because, as Plato said, “What is honored in

a country will be cultivated there.” Today, we have wonderful athletes (mostly under-educated), but inferior politicians, because we have so cruelly separated freedom from virtue, because we have defined freedom in a morally inferior way. We have long had what Herman Melville, the author of “Moby Dick” called, the dark ages of democracy.

Eric Paulsen is the craven embodiment of our current dark age of democracy. He has consistently done nothing that advantages the disadvantaged, and his latest vote on eliminating the Affordable Care Act is just another part of his sad legacy in the fight against what the people want.

Our elected representatives must be people that practice our constitutional heritage of substance over form, virtue over prestige, achievement over money, character over charisma, the enduring over the ephemeral, and God over mammon.

Representatives of conscience must practice reciprocal altruism; whatever is good for another is good for me. It is essentially classic utilitarianism that states whatever is good for all, the greatest happiness or good for the greatest number, versus limited utilitarianism that says whatever is good for my group.

We need to elect representatives that will be part of the transformative power, the soft power of moral suasion, rather than the hard power of coercive authority.

Eric Paulsen has not and does not deserve our future consideration, as he does not work for “we the people,” but for the coercive powers that control him. After all, peace and representatives that act virtue is our civil right.

Tim Duff

Tonka Bay

Duff is director for Democratic District 33A and 33B.