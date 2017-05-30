Medina makes Sunday liquor sales legal in city

BY SUSAN VAN CLEAF

SUN PRESS NEWSPAPERS

The city of Medina has amended its liquor ordinances to make Sunday off-sale liquor sales legal in the city as of July 2. “Off sale” refers to carrying out alcoholic beverages, rather than drinking them at an establishment (“on-sale”).

The Medina City Council passed the ordinance amendment at its Tuesday, May 16 meeting.

At the meeting, the council also took up other business.

SUNDAY LIQUOR SALES

In 2015, Medina amended its liquor ordinance to remove references to city hours and days of sales. The amended ordinance said that Medina strictly complies with hour and day of sale limits set by Minnesota state statutes. This change enabled on-sale license holders in Medina to serve intoxicating liquor with food on Sundays as early as 8 a.m. (the Bloody Mary Law).

Recently, the State Legislature changed state statutes to allow Sunday off-sale liquor sales between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning on July 2. Medina City Attorney Andrew Biggerstaff, of Kennedy and Graven, reviewed the city’s ordinance to see whether it needed tweaking. He recommended an ordinance amendment that reaffirms Medina’s intention to follow state law.

The amended ordinance requires the purchase of a Sunday off-sale liquor license by any establishment that wants to do Sunday business, said City Administrator Scott Johnson.

PLANNING COMMISSIONERS NEEDED

The City Council accepted resignations of Laurie Rengel and Chris Barry from the Planning Commission, both effective immediately.

Planning Commissioners are resident volunteers who serve three-year terms. Rengel’s term expires in December 2017, and Barry’s term expires in December 2018. Medina is receiving applications from residents who wish to serve the remainder of the unexpired terms. Application deadline is Friday, May 26. Application forms are available on the city website at www.medinamn.us and at Medina City Hall. Direct questions to Jodi Gallup at [email protected] or 763-473-8850.

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the City Council. The commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Medina City Hall.



CONSERVATION DESIGN ORDINANCE

In February, the City Council decided that Medina’s zoning ordinance needs clarification so that developers would understand what it takes to construct a Conservation Design Planned Unit Development. Natural features, such as Big Woods remnants and wildlife habitats, are at the core of the ordinance.

On May 16, City Planner Dusty Finke presented a revised version of the ordinance and asked for council feedback. City Councilors commented and tabled action on the amendment. City staff will incorporate the feedback into a final version.

In 2010, Medina enacted a zoning ordinance, which offers flexibility to developers of property if they place portions of the site into permanent conservation easements. The ordinance is called the “Conservation Design Planned Unit Development ordinance.”

Flexibility for the developer is in the form of a density bonus that allows increased density of building units on a property compared with the density allowed with regular zoning, such as Rural Residential. If the

City Council grants the maximum 200 percent bonus, the developer is allowed to construct a maximum of twice the number of units that would be allowed under regular zoning. The units would be clustered in areas not being preserved in perpetuity as conservation areas.

Since the ordinance went into effect, Medina has reviewed concept plans for several developments for which developers asked for the maximum 200 percent bonus. The City Council has approved two conservation design developments. Neither developer has gotten the 200 percent maximum.

The two conservation design developments that got council approval are Deerhill Preserve, located east of Homestead Trail and west of Deerhill Road and the Marx development, located east of Parkview Drive and north of County Road 24.

The developer of Deerhill Preserve received approval for 41 lots in an area where conventional development would have been limited to 22 lots. Over 90 acres of the site were placed into permanent conservation easements. Over 30 of these 90 acres were buildable.

As the Council discussed the amendment, City Councilor Kathleen Martin said the ordinance should make it clear that the maximum density bonus would be awarded only under exceptional circumstances. Other regulations already protect wetlands, but Medina has had difficulty protecting significant tree stands.

A conservation design ordinance should give Medina and the public something more than it would ordinarily get in a development, such as a wild bird sanctuary or a waterfall, she said. The development should be designed to give the public access to these features for their enjoyment.

City Councilor Lorie Cousineau suggested provisions for conservation design developments in areas with access to municipal sanitary sewers. Wild Meadows was designed before the conservation design ordinance went into effect. Today Wild Meadows might be considered to be a conservation design development.

City Planner Finke said Medina has as much land designated for business use as it does for residential use. Corporate developments might enjoy conservation areas even more than residential developments.

OTHER

The City Council also approved the purchase and installation of a furnace and air conditioning system for City Hall from Ditter Cooling and Heating, of Medina, at a cost of $7,477.

During the meeting, the Council accepted a $750 donation from the Hamel Lions to the Medina Police Department for the Medina Police Bike Safety Rodeo, scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

Lastly, the Council approved an agreement between Medina and Inspect Minnesota and Midwest Soil Testing, of Hugo, Minnesota under which the contractor will review plans and inspect subsurface sewage treatment systems that require review of an advanced inspector according to Minnesota rules. Metro West Inspections, of Loretto, reviews and inspects smaller subsurface sewage treatment systems, such as home septic tanks, for Medina. Metro West is not licensed to inspect advanced systems.