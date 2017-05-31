Mound American Legion names student representatives

By Lorrie Ham

FOR THE LAKER Pictured, back row, are Auxiliary member Kathy Rice, Zach Riffle, Megan Heins, Assistant Principal Marty Fischer, Amy Howarth, Jack Zimmerman, Auxiliary President Cindy Palm and Legion Vice Commander John Babler. Front row: Makenzie Anderson, Audrey Woychick and Auxiliary member Jean Harty. Not pictured is Jazmyn Hietbrink. (submitted photo)

Seven Mound Westonka High School juniors have been selected by the Minnetonka American Legion Post 398 and Auxiliary in Mound to represent the Westonka community at the annual Boys and Girls State Conventions. Headed for Girls State at Bethel University June 11-17 in St. Paul are Makenzie Anderson, Megan Heins, Jazmyn Hietbrink, Amy Howarth and Audrey Woychick. Boys State will take place at St. John’s University in Collegeville the same week, with Zach Riffle and Jack Zimmerman representing the community.

Kathy Rice, representing the Girls State Committee of the Mound Legion Auxiliary, explained that the auxiliaries of the American Legion Clarence Clofer Post 259 Excelsior and James Wieland Post 0597 St. Bonifacius also provided funding for two of the girls.

“We would personally like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary for sponsoring Boys and Girls State again this year,” Assistant Principal Marty Fischer said, on behalf of Principal Mark McIlmoyle. “Our seven juniors would not be able to have this incredible experience without their loyal support of this program.”

The candidates were chosen after interviews with the Legion and Auxiliary and based on their leadership skills, ability to work with others, honesty, enthusiasm and interest in citizenship training. Boys and Girls State delegates will experience local, county and state government during the week.

The purpose of the conventions is to provide students with good citizenship training and the opportunity to learn about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of government in a democratic society. Both programs include diverse groups of young men and women who share a common desire to learn. From small towns to urban areas, the young citizens’ different backgrounds add spirit to the program.

Each convention will have over 400 participants from every region of Minnesota, all sponsored by their area American Legion and Legion Auxiliary Posts.

Following the conventions, the delegates will be asked to report their impressions and experiences of Boys and Girls State to their local post.

“Each year, our students come back to Mound Westonka High School sharing stories related to public speaking, patriotic ceremonies, mock judicial court proceedings and more,” Fischer said. “They gain extensive knowledge and an appreciation for how our government works and the details within those workings.”