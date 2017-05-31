Orono Foundation for Education holds annual Red and Blue Bash

Event-goers (ABOVE) Patti Silva-Maule, Mickey Maule, Jim Haag, Kirsten Haag, Sherri Pottebaum and Todd Pottebaumshow off their caddyshack-themed outfits during the Orono Foundation for Education’s Annual Red and Blue Bash on April 29. (Photos courtesy of Carolyn Fritz Photography)

The Orono Foundation for Education’s Annual Red and Blue Bash was held on Saturday April 29 at the Lafayette Club. Raising more than $300,000, the event benefits Orono schools and contributes to their needs of today and tomorrow’s dreams.

This year’s theme of “Caddyshack Style” was prominently displayed throughout the sold out event, including the festive attire of the 450 attendees. Guests enjoyed various golf themed games, sipping on Bootlegs and bidding on silent and live auction items. Inspired by the classic 1980 “Caddyshack” movie, guests dressed in knickers, golf hats and argyle sweaters, while some donned costumes of their favorite Caddyshack characters. A “Best Dressed” contest was a highlight of the program, featuring terrific prizes for the winners.

More than $125,000 was raised for the Fund-A-Need focused on “Motivating Math,” a comprehensive plan to transform Math education for K-12 students at Orono.

The evening was a tremendous success and the Foundation wishes to thank the sponsors, parents, community members and Orono faculty for their generous contributions. The volunteers and staff of Orono Foundation for Education are immensely grateful to live in a community that places such a value on public education.

The Orono Foundation for Education, a nonprofit 501(c)3, works to empower all students to achieve their highest potential and to ensure a tradition of excellence by harnessing the community’s time, talent and financial resources in support of Orono Schools. Since its inception in 2000, it has donated over $5M to the Orono School District to further this mission.

Additional information about the Orono Foundation for Education can be found at www.oronofoundation.org.