Sheriff’s recover body from Lake Minnetonka

At approximately 4 p.m., Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of an adult male in Smith’s Bay on Lake Minnetonka.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement had been searching the lake after locating an abandoned sailboat around 3:30 on May 31.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name and cause of death of the individual at a later time.

This story will be updated as more details become available.