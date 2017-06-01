Two golfers named All Conference for White Hawks

Girls golf held their last conference meet of the season at Litchfield Country Club on May 18. It was an 18-hole round that was scored as two 9-hole meets to determine the final conference standings.

Overall, the team placed third and two individuals qualified for All Conference awards. Clara Godoy- Henderson remained the top player for the season, leading the conference with an average score of 43.75. Also placing in the top twelve was senior Ryann Beyer, who came in seventh with a 47.5 average. Junior Tiana Blix, was named All Conference Honorable Mention this year.

The girls shot one of their best rounds as a team on the back nine with Godoy-Henderson scoring 44, Beyer 45, Blix 52 and eighth grader Avery Finck a 51. Final team standings for the Wright County West division were Litchfield, Annandale, Mound-Westonka, Dassel-Cokato, New London-Spicer, Watertown-Mayer, Rockford and Glencoe-Silver Lake.

“The season is starting to wind down and I am happy and yet sad,” Head Coach Pam Garvais said. “I am happy because I had two All Conference and one honorable mention qualifier this year. All the girls did their best in challenging situations. I am sad because I am losing a senior that has been with me since seventh grade. Ryann Beyer is a joy to have on the team. As a captain she is a positive leader.”

The girls will continue to practice and prepare for sections on June 1 at Pebble Creek.