Mound Westonka High School graduates 2017 senior class

< >

By Nicole Brodzik

[email protected]

Mound Westonka High School Principal Mark McIllmoyle said the school’s hallways felt empty this week.

The commencement ceremony for seniors was on Sunday, May 28 and McIlmoyle said he’s already missing the graduating class’s presence at the high school.

“There’s always that void the next day,” he said. “This year’s seniors excelled in leadership for our school.”

That class was honored at their commencement on Sunday, during what McIlmoyle called a student centered ceremony. Seniors Charley Hagen and Hunter Ellis were MC’s at the event and seniors Emma Kerr and Tatum Anderson were the student speakers. Student Senate President Ryann Beyer opened the ceremony with a welcome address that McIlmoyle said gave him chills.

“I’m just really proud of this year’s class,” McIlmoyle said. “My message to them was that whether or not they were called out by name at the ceremony, they were all to be congratulated. We really wanted to be inclusive.”

He also said that he sees a lot of talent in the class of 2017, but he hopes they take more than just their academic education with them.

“This world needs people who are inclusive, empathetic and who have a genuine curiosity about others,” McIlmoyle said. “I’ve seen them demonstrate that and I don’t want them to lose that. I told them those are traits that are going to build relationships wherever you go next.”

The ceremony honored the over 150 seniors at Mound Westonka High School this year. The rest of the Westonka School District students will be off for the summer starting Monday, June 5.