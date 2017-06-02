WHPS report for May 19 – May 24

May 19

At 6:27 a.m., police responded to a stalled vehicle with hazard lights on near Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Independence. The vehicle had a flat tire and police stood by for traffic control for safety of the driver.

A caller reported a trench was cut across a yard for drainage at 2000 Copeland Road in Independence and the property owner did not have a permit. The DNR and the City of Independence is reviewing the complaint for possible violations.

A caller reported a female fox hound dog had run away from the 3100 block of County Road 92 in Independence on May 11. The dog was spotted at Hitsman Lane and Highway 12, but a search of the area by officers did not find the dog.

Officers received a traffic complaint of a blue and white pickup with out of state license plates that was weaving onto the road shoulder and across the center line near County Road 90 and Marsh Point in Independence. The caller had turned off and was no longer following. The truck was not found.

At 10:12 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver, Lucas Stephen Lapham, 28 from Maple Plain submitted a breath test which resulted in .17 percent BAC. Lucas was arrested for Third Degree DWI and transported to Hennepin County Jail.

May 20

Delano Fire Dept. responded to a residence smoke alarm at 3500 County Line Road in Independence. The homeowner reported problems with the fireplace damper.

A caller instructed a resident in the 1500 block of Meadow Lane in Maple Plain to wire an out of state deposit ticket with money to refinance their credit card. The caller was a scammer and case is under investigation if able to recover the loss of the money that was sent.

A patient at the Vinland Center in Independence was dizzy and passed out, falling to the ground. He was transported to the hospital.

May 21

Police responded to a business alarm at 1800 Pioneer Creek Center in Maple Plain and found a vehicle in the parking lot. All doors and windows were secure. A short time later, the owner of the vehicle walked out of the building. He had been working and did not realize the alarm was set off.

At 8:12 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle left the area of Budd Street and Highway 12 in Maple Plain and that the driver was possibly intoxicated. The area was checked and the driver was not located. Wright County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the Buffalo area and the driver was arrested for DWI.

At 10:06 p.m., a caller reported a physical domestic and the suspect fled the residence in the 1600 block of Delano Avenue in Maple Plain. The suspect had interfered with the 911 call to Police. The 39-year-old male from Maple Plain was not located and a KOPS alert was issued. Upon arrest, the male will be charged with Misdemeanor Fifth Degree Domestic Assault and Gross Misdemeanor Interference with Emergency Calls.

A service door to a storage shed was pried open at 1200 Poplar Ave. in Maple Plain. Fresh tool marks were on the door and frame and officers also found scuff marks to the lower half of the door. The case is under investigation.

May 22

A caller was delivering meals on wheels near 4200 Lake Sarah Drive in Independence and found a resident sitting just inside of the door. Police assisted the resident into a chair and a relative responded to the house.

Officers reported after a 911 hang up call near 1900 Budd Ave. in Maple Plain, they found a male doing landscaping and his phone had pocket dialed 911. All was OK.

A resident in the 5100 block of Fern Drive in Independence was selling a cell phone for $100 on Craig’s List. A buyer wanted to purchase it for $150 to cover shipping expenses and sent a check for $1,090. The resident was instructed to cash the check and send back the difference between the purchase price in a money gram. The resident did not cash the check and was advised to destroy the check and block the number in his phone. It is a scam.

A caller in the 7000 block of County Road 11 in Independence reported a vehicle leaving a residence where no one should be there. The residence was checked and found to be secure and no tampering took place.

At 11:19 p.m., police made contact with a male at the back of a closed business near 4800 Highway 12. The male was an employee who was unplugging his electric car.

At 12:09 a.m., near 5500 Pioneer Creek Drive in Maple Plain, police found a business front door was open and a vehicle was running outside. The building was checked and found an employee and keys for the business.

May 23

At 1:02 a.m., police made contact with juveniles outside of a truck parked in the street near Townline Road and Deer Ridge Trail in Independence. There was a strong odor of burnt marijuana and a glass bong observed in plain view in the bed of the truck in open gym bag. All three juveniles admitted to smoking marijuana out of the water bong. All three juveniles were in violation of county curfew. Citations were issued for Curfew Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana to a 15-year-old male juvenile from Independence and a 15-and-16-year-old male juveniles from Orono. Their parents were contacted, responded and collected their sons.

An elderly lady who was lost and enroute to a funeral in Maple Plain approached police for directions. Police had her follow his squad to the church as she was extremely frazzled.

A resident illegally put up a fence within the city right of way at 5300 Sunset Lane in Independence. The case is under investigation.

A cable wire was down on the roadway at Becker Road and Providence in Independence. No safety issue was reported.

May 24

At 4:45 a.m., a male in the 5500 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain was having chest pains. Maple Plain Rescue assisted with providing care and the male was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Three theft reports were taken from tenants of a Maple Plain apartment building in the 1500 block of Howard Avenue. Tenants were talked to about surveillance cameras and to speak to management. No leads at this time.

WHPS received a theft report of stolen dock parts at the Vinland Center in Independence. The case is under investigation pending further leads.

An officer pulled up next to a vehicle at a stoplight in Maple Plain and observed the driver looking down at his phone, typing. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver admitted looking at phone while at the light. He was also found to be suspended for unpaid tickets. The driver was allowed to park his vehicle and call for a ride and he was cited for Diving After Suspension and texting.

At 7:17 p.m., a motorist was stopped for not using its turn signal and not yielding to traffic before pulling out onto the highway in front of oncoming traffic near Highway 12 and County Road 29 in Maple Plain. Mark Allen Mitchell, 56, from Orono submitted a breath test that resulted in .10 percent BAC. Mitchell was arrested, charged with Fourth Degree DWI and released.

Officers located the suspect of a domestic assault and interfere with a 911 call that had occurred earlier in the 1600 block of Delano Avenue in Maple Plain. He was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.

A harassment call was received from an Independence resident stating an ex-girlfriend was pounding on his windows and doors, screaming at him. He was advised how to obtain an restraining order. The suspect was contacted, told she wasn’t allowed on the resident’s property anymore and she was mailed a Trespass Notice.