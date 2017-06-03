Baseball splits in last week of regular season play

The Mound Westonka varsity baseball team split a pair of games to begin their final week of the regular season. On Monday, May 22 they traveled to Plymouth to take on the West Lutheran Warriors. The end result was a 11-0 victory for the White Hawks.

Evan Dahl started the game off with a single and stole second base. Jack Latour then doubled Dahl home. Sam Dufault then singled. Evan Kennedy singled in Latour. Two outs later Hunter Ellis hit a sacrifice fly to score Kennedy and give the visitors a 4-0 lead. That would be more than enough offense for senior Cody Rolighed on the mound. Rolighed threw a complete game two hitter and struck out five batters. The White Hawks would add another Dahl run in the second inning, two in the fourth inning knocked in by Kennedy and then four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Ellis, Jerry Krahl, Dylan Roth and Dufault all scored that inning with RBI’s being credited to Roth and Dufault.

On Tuesday, May 23, the White Hawks hosted Wright County Conference West divisional rival Litchfield. The game would be for second place in the league. The White Hawks allowed single runs in each of the first three innings to fall behind 3-0. In the bottom of the third inning Dylan Roth led off with a single. He then advanced on a one out single by Latour. He scored an out later on a sacrifice fly by Kennedy.

Two innings later in the fifth, Roth led the inning off by reaching base on an infield hit. He advanced to second when Dahl’s ground ball was misplayed. Latour then singled in Roth. Dahl would later score on Kennedy’s sacrifice fly.

Litchfield scored two runs in the top of the sixth to go up 5-3. The White Hawks rallied for one run in the bottom half of the inning, but that was it. Andrew Fish walked. He scored on a double by Jerry Krahl, but Krahl was stranded to end the inning.

The White Hawks will begin section play on Tuesday, May 30. They end the regular season with an 8-6 Wright County Conference record and 10-9 over all with one game remaining in the regular season.