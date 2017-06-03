Hennepin County Board approves $5 million conservation application

By Christiaan tarbox

Sun Post Newspapers

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved a grant application that would assist in the conservation and restoration of natural resources throughout the county.

During its May 23 meeting, the board approved a $5 million grant to the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council to acquire conservation easements and restore natural areas in Hennepin County, such as placing the remaining sections of the Big Woods forests, native tall grass prairies, and tamarack bogs under permanent preservation.

The grant would allow for acquisition of land from willing landowners through the aforementioned conservation easements, which are sets of development restrictions voluntarily placed by landowners to their properties to protect its conservation value. The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council is composed of 12 members who make yearly recommendations to the state Legislature for appropriations from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, which was a byproduct of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

In other board news, an additional public hearing to gain public comment on the implementation of a new one half-cent sales tax was approved by the board, a tax which would potentially be used for transit and transportation projects in the county. The tax would replace the current one-quarter cent sales tax imposed for the Counties Transit Improvement Board.

This hearing is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Hennepin County Government Center, Room A-2400, 300 S. 6th St., downtown Minneapolis.

The board also awarded a pair of grants totaling $80,000 to support the economic vitality of small business districts in the cities of Hopkins and Richfield. Some $30,000 will be awarded to Hopkins for placemaking projects to increase traffic to the city’s downtown area, while $50,000 will be awarded to Richfield for improvements in storefronts and marketing for the Penn Avenue business district.

The board also approved a $325,686 criminal justice contract to divert first-time nonviolent adult offenders from entering the criminal justice system, with the contract being awarded to Diversion Solutions. This contract will reportedly save Hennepin County thousands of dollars every year.