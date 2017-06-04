Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (5/21-5/26)

Sunday, May 21

Officers responded to a medical situation on County Road 92.

A construction complaint was reported on Crane Island Court.

Officers responded to a medical on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Monday, May 22

A civil dispute was reported on Woodland Drive.

Officers responded to a medical call on Saunders Lake Drive.

A backpack containing a Chromebook was reported stolen from the high school.

A Mayer motorist slowed for traffic on Highway 7 and was struck from behind by a St Bonifacius teen. One driver was hospitalized.

Two motorists collided at Highway 7 and Highland Road. No injuries were reported.

A child protection concern was reported in Minnetrista.

Police and St Boni Fire responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Wind Ridge Trail.

Tuesday, May 23

Officers responded to a medical on Meadowview Terrace.

A Minnetrista resident received a call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft telling her to send $550 to remove a virus from her computer. It was found to be a scam.

A lawn mower valued at $300 was reported stolen from a shed along Pauly Lane.

A St Boni resident reported she lost her credit card and someone has been using it.

Officers responded to a medical call on Pauly Farm Circle.

Officers advised two people at Missile Park that the park was closed for the evening.

Wednesday, May 24

Two vehicle side-swiped each other at the round-about on Highway 7 at County Road 11.

Juveniles were reportedly hanging around a construction site on Covey Lane. They were gone upon arrival.

A medical alarm on Hardscrabble Circle was found to be accidental.

Thursday, May 25

An Eden Prairie motorist struck a deer on Highway 7 at Steiner Street. He was not injured.

A No Contact Order violation is being investigated in Minnetrista.

A dispute over contracted labor reported in Minnetrista was found to be a civil matter.

Friday, May 26

Officers responded to a medical call on Willow Court.