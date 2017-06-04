Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (5/21-5/26)

Sunday, May 21
Officers responded to a medical situation on County Road 92.
A construction complaint was reported on Crane Island Court.
Officers responded to a medical on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Monday, May 22
A civil dispute was reported on Woodland Drive.
Officers responded to a medical call on Saunders Lake Drive.
A backpack containing a Chromebook was reported stolen from the high school.
A Mayer motorist slowed for traffic on Highway 7 and was struck from behind by a St Bonifacius teen. One driver was hospitalized.
Two motorists collided at Highway 7 and Highland Road. No injuries were reported.
A child protection concern was reported in Minnetrista.
Police and St Boni Fire responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Wind Ridge Trail.
Tuesday, May 23
Officers responded to a medical on Meadowview Terrace.
A Minnetrista resident received a call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft telling her to send $550 to remove a virus from her computer. It was found to be a scam.
A lawn mower valued at $300 was reported stolen from a shed along Pauly Lane.
A St Boni resident reported she lost her credit card and someone has been using it.
Officers responded to a medical call on Pauly Farm Circle.
Officers advised two people at Missile Park that the park was closed for the evening.
Wednesday, May 24
Two vehicle side-swiped each other at the round-about on Highway 7 at County Road 11.
Juveniles were reportedly hanging around a construction site on Covey Lane. They were gone upon arrival.
A medical alarm on Hardscrabble Circle was found to be accidental.
Thursday, May 25
An Eden Prairie motorist struck a deer on Highway 7 at Steiner Street. He was not injured.
A No Contact Order violation is being investigated in Minnetrista.
A dispute over contracted labor reported in Minnetrista was found to be a civil matter.
Friday, May 26
Officers responded to a medical call on Willow Court.