MWHS track celebrates award winners, Last Chance Meet

By Sarah Reinhardt

FOR THE LAKER

In the 2000m exhibition steeplechase event, Charlie Reinhardt and Brandon Ung navigate the water hazard. (photo by Sarah Reinhardt) The Mound Westonka High School track and field team had their annual awards picnic on May 22 to celebrate successes of the season. Several athletes were voted by their teammates to receive awards in a variety of categories.

Overall MVP: Lila Finney, Dylan Smerillo

MVP Track: Maya Thurston, Nels Larson

MVP Field: Quinn Tice, Isaiah Cherrier

Rookie of Year Track: Ela Springer, Charlie Reinhardt

Rookie of Year Field: Izzy Fremel, TJ Hillman

Most Improved Track: Ashley Furhmann, Nick Drilling

Most Improved Field: Carsyn Hargraves, Sam Senneka

Hardest Worker: Grace Bowe, Dylan Smerillo

Most Inspirational: Julia Elling, Kris Kurtz

The coaches also awarded seniors AJ Bomar and Jacob Bowe with the Coaches Award, special recognition for their efforts and contributions to the team. This is not an annual award, but reserved for extraordinary circumstances in appreciation of remarkable team members.

While end of season awards were handed out, there are still a few weeks left of the track and field season. On May 25, the team competed in the Last Chance Meet hosted by Rockford High School. This meet was a last chance opportunity to set a new personal record or compete in different events. Runners tried field events, jumpers entered running events, sprinters ran long distances and everyone had fun. Team scores were not kept for this meet. One notable highlight was the 2000m steeplechase event. The steeplechase is a distance event with four barriers to hurdle and one water obstacle; the human equivalent to the steeplechase in horse racing. While the steeplechase is not an official event in Minnesota State High School track and field, it is an official NCAA collegiate event and has been an Olympic event since 1920.

First place finishes by White Hawk female runners include: Lila Finney- 100m (13.47) and 400m (1:01.51), Maya Thurston- 800m (2:35), 4x400m relay team of Lila Finney, Abby Wharram, Maya Thurston, Ela Springer (4:24.29) and Kate Rogers- shot put (31-08).

On the boys side, first place finishes for the White Hawks include: Connor Clark- 100m (11.92), Dylan Smerillo- 200m (22.74), Charlie Reinhardt- 800m (2:08.35), Nick Drilling- 300m hurdles (46.18), 4x100m relay team of Dylan Smerillo, Isaiah Cherrier, Jacob Bowe and TJ Hillman (44.46), 4x400m relay team of Dylan Smerillo, Nels Larson, Nick Drilling, Jacob Bowe (3:33.78), 4x800m relay team of Nels Larson, Charlie Reinhardt, Alec VanGelder, Brandon Ung (8:43.12), TJ Hillman- high jump (5-06) and Jordan Clement- discus (134-05).