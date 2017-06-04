OLL accredited by Minnesota nonpublic school association

The Minnesota Nonpublic School Accrediting Association (MNSAA) has accredited Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School in Mound for the eligibility period of 2017 to 2024. Accreditation is a voluntary method of quality assurance with a goal to evaluate, validate and improve each school’s quality.

MNSAA is a federally- and state-sanctioned non-profit association for accrediting nonpublic schools in the State of Minnesota. The Association’s mission is to be a catalyst for enhancing the quality of nonpublic education in Minnesota through a comprehensive process of accreditation. The agency helps schools provide quality nonpublic education for the children of Minnesota for its member schools. MNSAA is governed by a member-elected Board of Directors that bases its accreditation on a school’s evaluation through a self-study process.

Schools are accredited based on their compliance with a set of rigorous standards which identify essential personnel, instruction, facility, curriculum, governance and marketing policies and practices that are considered necessary for an effective school. The accreditation process includes the creation of a visionary and focused strategic plan and an on-site visit by a team of educators from member schools. Accreditation with MNSAA relies heavily on how the individual school defines its mission and the way it seeks to accomplish that mission.

MNSAA is pleased to have Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School join some of the more than 170 accredited schools that make up the Association. MNSAA salutes OLL School’s commitment to providing outstanding education to the children of this community. MNSAA will continue to provide guidance to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School through an annual review of its strategic plan.