Spartan golfers take the top in Annandale

The Orono girls golf team finished their regular season at the Annandale Two Person Scramble Tournament where they found success again. The team played an 18-hole round of two person best ball.

Orono finished first, one stroke ahead of Hutchinson with a score of 143.

Twelve schools competed and the top two two-person team’s scores counted. Hannah Gronberg and Camille Kuznik finished first with a two under par 70. Alexa and Alayna Eichstadt finished fifth with a one over par 73. Anna Schaible and Nicole Neuberger finished with a 78.

This week, the team will have their golf banquet where parents and players will celebrate the season and year-end awards will be presented.

On Wednesday, May 31, Section 2AAA Day 1 play begins at Ridges at Sand Creek. The team will tee off at 11:30 a.m.

The top four teams and top individuals will play again on Monday, June 6 for the right to go to the state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course.