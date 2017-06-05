Boys tennis competes in section play

After completing the regular season with a 14-2 record and finishing second in the Wright County Conference, the White Hawks boys varsity tennis team moved into section play.

First up, was team sections and a first round match at home against Providence Academy. The team posted a convincing 7-0 victory and earned a second round match up against No. 2 seeded Breck.

The White Hawks knew it would be a tough match, and although they put forth their best effort, they were defeated 7-0. Next, the boys moved on to individual play at The Blake School.

Representing the White Hawks at singles were juniors Victor Nelson and Reed Kohls. Doubles teams were represented by senior Tony Levens and junior Torsten Lee, and eighth graders Jack Linder and Alex Brown. Kohls and Linder/Brown lost in the first round. Leven/Lee defeated their opponents from Southwest Christian 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and then lost in the second round to a team from Breck 4-6, 1-6. Nelson won the first round over his Heritage Academy opponent 6-2, 6-0. In the second round he defeated his opponent from Southwest Christian 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, earning him a place in the semi finals match, which he lost to the eventual 2A State Champion.

As special recognition for their superior play during the season, Lee (16-4) and Nelson (17-4) were awarded All Conference Honors and Levens (10-10) and Brown (12-7) earned All Conference Honorable Mention. Their coaches, Rob Paul and Brent Reinbold, were also named Section 2A Coaches of the Year.