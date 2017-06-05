Trista Day a success despite rain

By Nicole Brodzik

[email protected] submitted photo

A rainy Saturday afternoon didn’t stop the Minnetrista Public Safety’s biggest annual event. Trista Day still brought out a crowd to connect with and learn about the local law enforcement in and around Minnetrista.

“We have some hearty residents,” Minnetrista Communications Coordinator Cassandra Tabor said. “We had a significantly better turn out than we expected.”

The popular pig races were canceled as rain and cool weather made it unsafe for the animals. The helicopter and police K9 demonstrations were also held off due to the rain as well. But it wasn’t a total loss, according to Tabor. The K9 demonstration turned into a police dog meet and greet with kids inside the police station and the zoomobile still put on a show for those in attendance.

“We had the animals and some great vendors who had all kinds of activities for kids and families,” she said.

She said that the event’s goal of connecting the community with their first responders and teaching them about public safety was also successful this year.

“If you looked for the largest group, they were over at the police station talking to McGruff or our police officers,” Tabor said. “I just think we really want to thank our residents for coming out and supporting the event. It showed a lot about our community that it was such a success, even in the rain.”